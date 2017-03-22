Girl Scouts build Buddy Bench in memory of Emma Walker

A Girl Scout troop is dedicating the buddy bench they built to a Knox County teen who was killed last year.

Troop 20457 built a buddy bench at Sterchi Elementary School. The bench is meant to inspire kids to join anyone who's sitting on the bench alone, so no one feels left out.

The troop purchased the materials to build the bench with money they earned from Girl Scout cookie sales. They also received a donation toward the project from Lowes Home Improvement.

The bench will also serve as a memorial for Emma Walker, a Central High School student who was killed in November 2016.

Many of the troop members had Emma's mom as a teacher, and knew Emma well.

"Even though she's not here anymore, she's still a huge part of this community. She was always nice and funny and she always had this huge smile on her face," said troop member Kyra Holton.

The bench will go near the track area outside the elementary school.

A dedication ceremony is set for May 8, which is the school's field day - an event that Emma always made sure to attend.

