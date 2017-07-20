Girl's fast pitch softball World Series playing in Pigeon Forge

The tournament is going on at the Wear Farm City Park in Pigeon Forge.

PIGEN FORGE - Thousands of players, coaches and families are gathered in Pigeon Forge for a competitive week of softball.

The city is hosting the SEAA girl's fast pitch world series again this year.

This is the tournament's 20th annual tournament. Opening ceremonies started July 16th and will run till Sunday July 23rd.

The tournament is held at Wear Farm Sports Complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

This year’s assemblage of world class girls’ softball teams will travel from as far west as Illinois, south as Florida, North as Wisconsin with plenty of teams from right here in Tennessee.

With over 100 teams entered in the event, there will be plenty of world class action from the beginning to the end of the tournament. There are entries in age groups ranging from 10 and under up to 16 and under.

Pool play launches Monday July 17, 2017. The Pool Play schedule can be accessed at this link: SEAA WORLD SERIES POOL PLAY

Bracket play commences Wednesday July 19, 2017. The Tournament Play schedule can be accessed at this link: SEAA WORLD SERIES TOURNAMENT PLAY

Passes are available for 1 day or the whole week. For more information, go to the SEAA Website at http://www.seaayouth.com

