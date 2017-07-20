Girl's fast pitch softball World Series playing in Pigeon Forge

The tournament is held at Wear Farm Sports Complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
This year’s assemblage of world class girls’ softball teams will travel from as far west as Illinois, south as Florida, North as Wisconsin with plenty of teams from right here in Tennessee.
With over 100 teams entered in the event, there will be plenty of world class action from the beginning to the end of the tournament. There are entries in age groups ranging from 10 and under up to 16 and under.
Pool play launches Monday July 17, 2017. The Pool Play schedule can be accessed at this link: SEAA WORLD SERIES POOL PLAY
Bracket play commences Wednesday July 19, 2017. The Tournament Play schedule can be accessed at this link: SEAA WORLD SERIES TOURNAMENT PLAY
Passes are available for 1 day or the whole week. For more information, go to the SEAA Website at http://www.seaayouth.com
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs