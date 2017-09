A goat got a warning from the LCSO on the dangers of playing in the road. (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON COUNTY - It's not every day you see a deputy walking down the road with... a goat.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Monday reminding citizens of the dangers of playing in the roadway.

The sheriffs office said 'Little Billy the goat' was playing in the road so Cpl. Marty Branam had to discuss why it's not safe to do that with him.





