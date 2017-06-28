Good Samaritan dragged by car after fighting off purse thief

Jett says his injuries are worth if after stopping a would be purse thief.

Around the house Robert Jett is used to playing the hero, but on Tuesday afternoon Jett stopped a would-be purse snatcher, putting himself in harm’s way.



"It's changed my view of him. I feel safer, I have a new found respect for my husband,” said Robert’s wife Violet Jett.



The Jetts say they noticed the suspect in the parking lot trying not to draw attention to herself, trying not to make eye contact and then pouncing on the victim.

"Without saying a word, she grabbed my purse, and I started screaming," said Sara Redmon, recalling the attack.

Redmon wasn't giving up her purse, so the would-be thief got physical.



"She took her right fist and hit me in the side of the head,” said Redmon.



This standoff didn't go unnoticed. Robert Jett grabbed the suspect to free Redmon.



"I got her shoved away and was trying to keep her away, and that's when she pulled me partly into the car with her,” said Jett.



According to KPD the suspect dragged Jet 30 to 40 feet before he could free himself.



"It's all road rash from being drug mostly the bruise in the knee pulled muscle and back pain,” explained Jett, detailing his injuries.



Scratches, bumps, and bruises he says are all worth it.

A small price to pay for sticking up for someone in need.



"They were just in the right place at the right time to help me and he had the strength to help me, to pull that girl off me,” said Redmon.



The Jetts and Redmon both hope the suspect is caught soon.



"Do the right thing, turn yourself in,” said Violet Jett.



And that what happened Tuesday afternoon in the Food City parking lot serves to show anyone can be hero when the time calls.



"There are good people in this world and they're right here in my backyard,” said Redmon.

According to KPD, surveillance video is being analyzed from the gas station and grocery store in hopes of getting a better look at the suspect. Police say it appears to be a woman with light brown or dirty blonde hair. She was driving a gold Lexus with tinted windows and a Tennessee tag. The car may have been missing one hubcap.

This confrontation has kept Robert Jett from working, if you’d like to help his family you can do so by visiting the family’s GoFundMe page.

© 2017 WBIR.COM