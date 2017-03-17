KNOXVILLE - Meteorologist Matt Sanderson is stepping away from forecasting weather on WBIR to take on a new adventure.

Matt will soon start a new research position with a federal government program. He'll be the program's on-staff meteorologist.

Additionally, he will also research weather, publish weather related articles and help communicate technology explanations.

His job will be near Oak Ridge, so Matt will remain in East Tennessee.

For more than two years Matt has guided 10News Today through some wacky weather.

From the dog days of summer to the snow and ice of winter with wildfires and tornados in between, Matt has helped keep East Tennesseans safe and informed by always forecasting the weather Straight from the Heart.

"The best part about this job is me getting to connect with people everywhere. People of all different types, people of all different backgrounds" Matt said on 10News Today. "The good part is now that I've been here and I'm staying here, I'll still get a chance to connect with folks and still get a chance to give back to the community."

WBIR 10News is truly appreciative of Matt’s commitment to East Tennessee. We look forward to his incredible research contributions and dedication to science. Best of luck on your new adventure Matt!

