Gov. Bill Haslam orders flags to fly half-staff to honor Las Vegas victims

(Photo: Woodall, Allison)

After the devastating shooting in Las Vegas last night, Governor Bill Haslam ordered all flags over the State Capitol and all State office buildings to be lowered to half-staff to remember the victims.

This news was tweeted out by the governor's Community Relations Officer, Mark Nagi earlier Monday afternoon.

By order of Gov. @BillHaslam, flags over State Capitol/all State office buildings are lowered to half-staff. This is @myTDOT in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/oMpKxFGtQ7 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 2, 2017

Governor Haslam released a statement to his own Twitter page sending his prayers to all victims, with the family of West Tennessee victim, Sonny Melton especially in mind. He offered his support and condolences to everyone effected by the tragedy.

Statement on the tragedy in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6iPC5X02fp — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) October 2, 2017

A gunman opened fire from a hotel room above a packed, outdoor concert in Las Vegas, killing at least 58, wounding 515 more and prompting chaos as the panicked crowd scrambled for cover amid the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Las Vegas Shooting latest

Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, was found dead by officers who stormed his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who announced the death toll and said it could rise.

© 2017 WBIR.COM