Gov. Bill Haslam prays for victims after mass shooting at Antioch church

State and city leaders reacted with heartache and horror after police say a gunman opened fire Sunday morning at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, killing one and injuring eight others.

Statement on today's tragedy in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/lBVlMxhxpx — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) September 24, 2017

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said he and his wife were praying for the victims and pledged support for the Antioch community.

"Crissy and I are praying for the victims of the violence at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and are committed to supporting the Antioch community in the aftermath of this tragedy," Haslam posted on his Twitter page.

President Donald Trump had been notably silent about the shooting as of early Sunday evening, despite taking to Twitter to send out barbs to several professional athletes over patriotism.

Mayor Megan Barry said the shooting was a "terrible tragedy for our city,"

"My heart aches for the family and friends of the deceased as well as for the wounded victims and their loved ones," Barry said in a statement. "Their lives have been forever changed, as has the life of their faith community at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. My administration, especially the Metro Nashville Police Department, will continue to work with community members to stop crime before it starts, encourage peaceful conflict resolution, and promote non-violence."

Such tragic news in Antioch today at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Praying for the victims, grateful for the first responders. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) September 24, 2017

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann tweeted that his prayers are with the victims.

"A shooting in a place of worship is a despicable, heartless action," he said.

U.S. Representative Jim Cooper said he was "horrified" by the killing.

Please join my family in praying for those affected by the tragic events this morning at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. — Beth Harwell (@BethHarwellTN) September 24, 2017

"Following reports and hopeful that injured victims recover quickly," he tweeted.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker was closely monitoring reports of the shooting.

"As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims," he said.

The horrible news about a shooting at a church in Antioch is heartbreaking. My thoughts & prayers are with all those impacted. — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) September 24, 2017

