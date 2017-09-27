Gov., First Lady Haslam, Peyton Manning raise $600k for The Pat Summitt Foundation

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Peyton Manning, Dr. Roberto Fernandez, medical director of The Pat Summitt Clinic at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, and his wife, Dr. Denia Ramirez. (Photo: JED DEKALB, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Gov. Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam have partnered with NFL MVP Peyton Manning to help out The Pat Summitt Foundation.

Their goal is to raise awareness and funds for research, treatment, and support for those facing Alzheimer's disease.

The Pat Summitt Foundation was established by the late head coach of the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteer basketball team, Pat Summitt.

With Peyton Manning & @EricChurch, we raised over $600k yesterday for The Pat Summitt Foundation (@WeBackPat): https://t.co/R4cRu9XSPm pic.twitter.com/IqghX2NHgT — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) September 27, 2017

On Tuesday, two private, ticketed events raised over $600,000 to benefit the fund.

“Pat made a tremendous impact on and off the court, and she continues to do so through the work of her foundation,” Manning said. “I am incredibly proud to honor her legacy by supporting the work of The Pat Summitt Foundation and the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”

The foundation's executive director, Patrick Wade, has said the awareness and funds that came from these events will help in the efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer's.

“On behalf of The Pat Summitt Foundation, we are so grateful to Peyton, Governor and First Lady Haslam and Wellspire for all of the tremendous work that went into making this a success,” Wade said.

Manning, a close friend of Summitt and honorary co-chair of the foundation, played a big role in organizing the two events. Manning and Haslam spoke at one of the events which also included a live action and performance from country artist Eric Church.

Church's foundation, "The Chief Cares Fund," also received a $10,000 check presented by Manning as a surprise from The Pat Summitt Foundation.

