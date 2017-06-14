Gov. Haslam asks for federal aid for destructive Memorial Day weekend storms

5/27/17 Storm damage at The Cove at Concord Park in West Knox County. Photos from Knox Co. Parks and Rec. Department (Photo: Custom)

Governor Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to make federal assistance available immediately to help the state recover from powerful storms that struck over Memorial Day weekend.

The governor is specifically requesting federal public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be available to the 12 Tennessee counties hit hard by the storm.

The federal money would go toward reimbursing local and state governments, along with paying certain private nonprofit organizations for work done to repair or remove debris after the storm. The request specifically names Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith counties.

If approved, Shelby County would also receive direct assistance to help residents that meet disaster relief eligibility requirements.

On May 31, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency director Patrick Sheehan requested FEMA to send federal teams to Tennessee to do a preliminary damage assessment. According to the governor's office, those assessments showed utilities alone suffered $15.9 million worth in damage in the above listed counties. Local governments also paid more than $14.9 million for emergency work and debris removal.

"Scores of Tennesseans suffered in the aftermath of these storms, with many left with destroyed or very damaged homes,” Sheehan said in the release. “The State of Tennessee will continue working with local, non-governmental, and federal partners to ensure any qualified assistance is provided as quickly as possible.”

The National Weather Service said the storms did not show any evidence of tornadoes, but were instead part of a rare severe weather pattern known as a "derecho" -- a fast-moving storm that brings intense straight-line winds. According to the NWS, the most hard hit areas saw winds comparable to a strong EF-0 tornado at 70 to 80 mph.

KUB said 50,000 people lost power at the height of the storm after winds knocked over utility poles and trees, downing power lines across a number of roads. Across East Tennessee, thousands more saw similar damage.





Concord Park at the Cove had alone took $150,000 worth of damage and had to close after winds flattened trees. It reopened to the public last Friday.

© 2017 WBIR.COM