Gov. Haslam to appear live tonight on WBIR.com, Facebook

Gov. Bill Haslam is set to take part at 7 p.m. Thursday in a live conversation on WBIR.com, and we'd like to invite you to ask him questions.

Haslam will visit the station's studio for the 30-minute live discussion, a first for Channel 10. The interview will be streamed on WBIR.com and you can also watch it on our Facebook page.

The governor, who also served two terms as Knoxville's mayor, is just concluding what many view as his most successful legislative session.

Lawmakers passed a bill this year that he sought to boost state fuel taxes to pay for highway and bridge construction needs. It includes a reduction in some taxes, including the grocery tax.

Legislators also passed a bill that will help adults get a post-secondary education, part of Haslam's strategy to boost Tennesseans' job-training skills.

We anticipate asking him, among other things, about the so-called IMPROVE Act, as well as his thoughts on higher education and the current political climate.

To watch our interview with the governor, simply go to WBIR.com or to WBIR's Facebook page at 7 p.m.

If there's something you'd like him to answer, feel free during the broadcast to post that question to our Facebook page. You can also submit a question ahead of time by messaging WBIR through our Facebook page.

We'll make every effort to ask him what's on your mind!

© 2017 WBIR.COM