Gov. Haslam to give health care testimony in US Senate

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is traveling to Washington this week to testify in Congress.

Haslam is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday. The panel is chaired by Lamar Alexander, Tennessee's senior senator.

The committee will also hear from state insurance commissioners, including Tennessee's Julie Mix McMeak on Wednesday.

Haslam told reporters recently that it will be the first time he will before Congress since his election as governor. He had testified previously when he was an executive with the family-owned truck stop chain now known as Pilot Flying J.

Joining Haslam at the governors hearing will be Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Steve Bullock of Montana; Gary Herbert of Utah and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

© 2017 Associated Press