Gov. Haslam to roll out first piece of legislative agenda this week

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will roll out the first piece of his legislative agenda on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

NASHVILLE - Gov. Bill Haslam will announce the first piece of his 2017 legislative agenda on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in a speech at the State Capitol in Nashville.

The governor's office says the speech will focus on "building and sustaining economic growth," as well as reducing taxes.

Many expect the governor's agenda to address the state's transportation backlog and its tax revenue surplus. In a release, his office made no specific mention of the gas tax.

His office will announce more pieces of the agenda in the coming weeks.

Haslam is expected to give his State of the State address on Jan. 30 in Nashville.

