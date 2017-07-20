Haslam: June unemployment lowest in state history

Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced Thursday the state's unemployment rate for June was the lowest in state history.

The June unemployment rate is 3.6 percent.

The state hasn't experienced an unemployment rate below 4.0 percent since February 2001.

June's unemployment rate is largely due to declines in the seasonally adjusted labor force, according to a release from the governor.

Between May and June, the largest industry increase occurred in leisure and hospitality as well as trade and transportation.

Non-farm occupations increased by 59,300 jobs over the past 12 months.

Numbers for county unemployment rates will be released next week.

