Grainger County tomato farmer finds healthy crop thanks to time and attention

Grainger County Tomato from Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes in Rutledge.

RUTLEDGE, TENN, - Growing up in a county known for great tomatoes, Steve Longmire learned early-on about the value of growing these red beauties.

"When I was 7 years old, I had my first tomato field with my mother, of course," said Longmire. "I've been growing tomatoes ever since."

Today, Longmire's Tennessee Homegrown Tomatoes is one of Grainger County's most successful businesses. He says there are a lot of variables that make it all work.

"You know, it's a combination of different things," Longmire laughs. "One is, we can't tell everything we know of course, but flavor that's so big. The varieties we grow, the fertilization process, I think it falls into place for different things."

Longmire also credits a special variety of tomatoes for his homegrown success.

Growing acres of tomatoes is hard work that begins early in the year and lasts until the first freeze.

"We've already planted four times and we'll have one more planting," he said. "We have a machine that lays the plastic and the water system underneath it. We'll go in here and get our ground in real good shape, till it up, plow it loose, and then we take that machine and it takes like four people working that."

In another field, they do the same thing but with white plastic they use later in the year.

"We call this later in the year because we're right in the peak of the heat. The white plastic will actually hold moisture a little bit better and it doesn't heat the ground up as much. Which as hot as it is now, that's what we want not to do - heat it up anymore," said Longmire.

Another problem they avoid is pests. They are advised by a pest control specialist from Virginia Tech.

"He comes once a week to advise us on things and by doing that we stay in the guidelines of safety, that's a big deal for the stores anymore and it should be," said Longmire. "We try really hard to do things the way that they should be."

And for this life-long tomato lover, the way tomatoes should be eaten is right where they're at.

"I just like to pull them off the vine and eat them," laughs Longmire. "To me, it don't get no better than that you know when you're out here in the field and pull it off the vine and eat it right there."

