Grammys 2017: Maren Morris wins first Grammy

Maren Morris beat out country's top artists including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Brandy Clark to win Best Country Solo Performance for her debut single "My Church."

"Oh my goodness, this is so crazy," Morris exclaimed from the stage. "Eleven years ago I went to the first ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A. and it's crazy to here a decade later."

From the stage, Morris thanked her record label, her mom and her fans for giving her "the most incredible year of my life."

Later in the program, Morris and Alicia Keys teamed for a soulful duet on Morris' "Once" that showcased the Texas singer's ability to go note-for-note with Keys' well-known vocal acrobatics.

At the end of the performance, the ladies were given a standing ovation.

The Tennessean