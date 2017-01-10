Grand opening for new Dairy Queen restaurant in Maryville

There’s a new spot to grab a sweet treat in Blount County.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will hold a grand opening for its new Maryville location Wednesday morning.
The fast-food restaurant is located on 1724 W. Broadway. Doors will open at 6 a.m.
This is the third Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant to open in East Tennessee within the past four months.
The Farragut location opened in September. In October, another Dairy Queen restaurant opened for business in Seymour.
