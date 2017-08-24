Grand opening set for ETSU football stadium

(ETSU Athletics) (Photo: Custom)

JOHNSON CITY - Many milestones are being met by ETSU football this week, including the first full practice for players Wednesday at their new multi-million football stadium.

School officials have issued invitations to the public for a grand opening for the facility. It's scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, according to NBC affiliate WCYB.

By that time, the newest addition on campus will have its new name.

The Board of Trustees are set to meet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the name for the $26 million stadium.

It will host its first game on Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers play Limestone College.

A news conference to formally announce the name will be held following the meeting.

