Grateful alumni donate floor to Emerald Youth Foundation

Workers install a new floor at the Emerald Youth Foundation building on Central Street. (Photo: WBIR)

The Emerald Youth Foundation building has a new floor thanks to two men who grew up with the organization.

Stephen and Ballard Hall own Custom Concrete Design. The pair say the Emerald Youth Foundation saved their lives, and that was what motivated them to give back by donating the new floor.

"What Emerald really did for me was it kept me out of jail. They kept me from following the wrong crowd or doing drugs," Ballard Hall said. "There's a whole host of things that could go there. You name it, Emerald filled the blank."

