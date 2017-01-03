Greene Co. sheriff's office posts active warrants on Facebook page
The Greene Country Sheriff's Office is hoping social media will help them track down some wanted criminals. On Monday, the department posted a listing of active warrants on their Facebook page. The list includes names, addresses, and charges.
WBIR 5:47 PM. EST January 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires
-
Homegrown: Kelsea Ballerini
-
Tips to avoid the holiday gains
-
Joel Silverberg remembers Jeff Jacoby
-
Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays
-
Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday
-
Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims
-
Arrowmont school feeds those in need
-
TBI investigates shooting in Monroe County
-
First responders lose home
More Stories
-
American Eagle, Champs Sports leaving Knoxville Center MallJan. 3, 2017, 3:28 p.m.
-
KPD: Shooting victim drove a block before being foundJan. 3, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
-
Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord leaving for IndianaJan. 3, 2017, 12:41 p.m.