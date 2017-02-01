Greene County artist opens exhibit at famed General Morgan Inn

Used with permission of Carol Chilton

GREENEVILLE, TENN. - Greeneville artist Carol Chilton offers a unique look at the work through her one-of-a-kind art creations. Now her talent is on display at the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.

Using colored pencils and markers, the former art teacher is able to provide stunningly accurate likenesses of some of the world's most famous people. Her work is particularly special to WBIR Channel 10 because she often uses our on-air and behind-the-scenes talent as subjects for her artwork.

"A couple of people have asked me to do a show for a long time and I just haven't particularly felt worthy about it," said Chilton in a recent phone interview. "The curator of the art show isaw some examples of my work and seemed to think it was fine."

Each piece of the collection represents different subjects for Carol's artwork. From Pat Summitt to The Breakfast Club.

"I have one favorite that I did a while back of Jesus," said Carol. "I would like to thank the Greeneville Arts council and the Mason House Gallery for allowing me to present the show.

Carol Chilton's exhibit runs through February 28, 2017 at the Mason House Gallery.



There will be an artist reception on February 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It's free and the public is invited.

