Greene County community learning center needs public support

Rural Resources in Greene County needs to raise $200,000 by Jan. 31, 2017 to match a $200,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to complete construction of the Farm & Food Learning Center in Greene County. (Photo: Courtesy WCYB)

Rural Resources in Greene County has the chance to receive a $200,000 grant to help build a new learning center.

The grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission would complete construction of the Farm & Food Learning Center.

In order to be awarded the grant, Rural Resources must raise $200,000 on their own by Jan. 31.

The organization provides outreach and agricultural learning to at-risk youth in Greene County.

Construction on the center, which will house classrooms, a commercial kitchen and office space began in July. A fire in 2009 destroyed the buildings that were previously used for learning.

Since the fire, the staff has been working out of a donated two-room trailer and programs have been conducted in the farm's tobacco barn, outbuildings and a pavilion donated earlier this year by the Rotary Club. There is currently no indoor plumbing on the property.

The new building will provide many new avenues for the group to expand outreach and learning.

Sally Causey, Rural Resources' executive director, said the center's kitchen will provide commercial kitchen space for personal and business use to residents of Greene County and surrounding areas, in addition to allowing the organization to expands its programs and better serve the public.

“The teens in our Farm & Food Teen Training program will be able to prepare and preserve the food they grow on-site and be able to build sustainable farm- and food-based businesses,” said Causey. “Farm Day Camp-ers won’t have to use the outhouse anymore and students coming for field trips will have expanded offerings. There is no doubt that this facility will be a game-changer for hand-on learning opportunities for years to come.”

Donations to the campaign can be made through on generosity.com, by visiting ruralresources.net or by calling the Rural Resources office at 423-636-8171.