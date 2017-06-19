Greene County K-9 killed in car collision

K-9 Officer Ren (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

GREENE CO., TENN. - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. K-9 Officer Ren was hit by a car this weekend and died Sunday.

The 4-year-old dog had been with the department two years. Ren was a part of more than 45 felony cases as a drug detection dog.

A private memorial service will be held for Ren later this week.

This story originally appeared on WCYB.

