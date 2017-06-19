Greene County K-9 killed in car collision

GREENE CO., TENN. - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. K-9 Officer Ren was hit by a car this weekend and died Sunday.
The 4-year-old dog had been with the department two years. Ren was a part of more than 45 felony cases as a drug detection dog.
A private memorial service will be held for Ren later this week.
This story originally appeared on WCYB.
