Greene County Sheriff's Office looks for escaped inmate

Courtesy of Greene County Sheriff's Office

GREENE COUNTY - An inmate ran from custody while with a work crew earlier Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Greene County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate, Charles Lawson, 24, now faces charges of escape.

Lawson stole a 2007, four-door, white Ford F-350 from Greeneville Parks and Recreation. It has "Town of Greenville" on the doors.

The Tenn. government license plate number is GY0-397.

Lawson was last seen this afternoon on Old Asheville Highway.

If you have any information you can call 911, or reach the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (423) 588-9945.

