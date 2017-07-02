Greene County Sheriff's Office looks for escaped inmate

GREENE COUNTY - An inmate ran from custody while with a work crew earlier Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Greene County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate, Charles Lawson, 24, now faces charges of escape.
Lawson stole a 2007, four-door, white Ford F-350 from Greeneville Parks and Recreation. It has "Town of Greenville" on the doors.
The Tenn. government license plate number is GY0-397.
Lawson was last seen this afternoon on Old Asheville Highway.
If you have any information you can call 911, or reach the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (423) 588-9945.
