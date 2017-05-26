Greene Valley Developmental Center closes

Greene Valley Developmental Center in downtown in Greenville, Tenn. April 17, 2014. (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins / The Tennessean)

Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville is now officially closed after the final two people living at the center transitioned to new homes Friday.

The institution opened in 1960 as Greene Valley Hospital and School. It was the first and only state institution for people with intellectual disabilities in East Tennessee.

“People who lived at Greene Valley are now living rewarding lives in their communities,” Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Debra K. Payne said in a news release. “We are closing an important chapter in the history of supporting people with disabilities in Tennessee. It’s important to celebrate the huge advancements we’ve made, while remembering the important role Greene Valley played for 56 years.”

State officials said they have transitioned 84 people from Greene Valley to community placements over the last two years. Private providers constructed 15 four-person homes for people living at Greene Valley whose families wanted them to transition to an intermediate care facility, the state said.

Greene Valley and two other developmental centers run by the state were the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and a lawsuit filed by advocates for people with disabilities over conditions at the institutions in 1995.

As a result, the parties all agreed to an "Exit Plan" to close the institutions by January 2015.

The Nat. T Winston Developmental Center closed in 1998, and Clover Bottom Development Center closed in 2015.

The state also closed Arlington Developmental Center in 2010.

