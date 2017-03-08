Greeneville man killed in head-on crash with dump truck

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GREENEVILLE - A Greeneville man is dead after a head-on crash with a dumb truck.

Jamison Griffey, 38, was killed in the wreck on State Highway 172 around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Griffey was driving a Ford CVL when he crossed the center line of the highway and struck the dump truck head-on, according to a THP report.

The truck driver was not injured.

