Grillbillies Chicken Cordon Bleu

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken Breast

2 slices Swiss Cheese

2 slices of a good deli Ham

4-5 slices Bacon depending on the size of the chicken breast

Wooden Toothpicks ~ approx 4 to 5

Your Favorite BBQ Rub

Directions:

Filet the chicken breast. Lay the meat between two pieces of plastic wrap and flatten using a hammer style meat tenderizer making each breast thin (~ 1/4 “), careful not to tear. Lay out four slices of bacon, vertical ~ lay your fifth horizontal, across, right on top of the four directly in the middle. Sprinkle light coat of the BBQ rub on each side of the chicken. To assemble the chicken, lay out the first fileted breast half, add one slice of ham, add one slice of cheese, add the second slice of ham, then the second slice of cheese. Cover this with the remaining fileted breast half. Beginning at one end (generally the large end)…roll the chicken, ham, and cheese all up together. Place the assembled chicken, ham, and cheese into the center of the bacon slices. Wrap the bacon around the chicken and secure it into the chicken with the toothpicks, making sure the toothpicks are into the chicken very secure. Once this is done, place the chicken on your pre-heated smoker rack until they are done. The cook time of 1 ½ hours is based on a 300 degree smoke. Check the internal temperature with an accurate thermometer to make sure they reach 165°F before calling them done. Don't worry about making the bacon really crispy, but if that is a requirement for you, place the chicken cordon bleu under your oven broiler for a few minutes. Keep an eye on the bacon so you don’t burn it.

Smoker Temp and Cook Time:

@300 degrees, the approximate Cook/Smoke Time is 1 ½ hours; If you run your smoker @250 degrees, the approximate Cook/Smoke Time is about 2.5 hours [This would be the same if cooked in your oven.]

Presented by: River Road Grillbillies

Date: 2/24/17

(© 2017 WBIR)