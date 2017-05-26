Grilled Corn and Poblano Salad with Honey Lime Dressing

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

3 ears fresh corn, shucked

1 onion, cut into rings

1 poblano, cut in half and seeds removed

1 avocado, cut in half and seed removed

1 tomato, chopped

½ Tbsp. honey

2-3 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

3 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Grill first 4 ingredients over medium-high eat until tender, around 5-10 minutes. Allow veggies to cool. Cut corn off husks and chop remaining vegetables. (Note, scoop grilled avocado out of skin the chip.) Transfer ingredients to a large bowl. Add tomatoes. Combine honey, lime juice, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk. Slowly drizzle in olive oil whisking until ingredients are combined. Add cilantro and dressing to salad: toss until coated and ingredients are combined. Serve immediately as a warm side or chill and serve as a cold salad or dip. (From: www.Hollygrainger.com)

Date: 5/26/17

