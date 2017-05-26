WBIR
Grilled Corn and Poblano Salad with Honey Lime Dressing

Grilled Corn and Poblano Salad

WBIR 8:56 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

Ingredients:

 3 ears fresh corn, shucked

 1 onion, cut into rings

 1 poblano, cut in half and seeds removed

 1 avocado, cut in half and seed removed

 1 tomato, chopped

 ½  Tbsp. honey

2-3 Tbsp. lime juice

 1 tsp. salt

 1 tsp. pepper

 3 Tbsp. olive oil

 ¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Directions:
Grill first 4 ingredients over medium-high eat until tender, around 5-10 minutes. Allow veggies to cool. Cut corn off husks and chop remaining vegetables. (Note, scoop grilled avocado out of skin the chip.) Transfer ingredients to a large bowl. Add tomatoes. Combine honey, lime juice, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Whisk. Slowly drizzle in olive oil whisking until ingredients are combined.  Add cilantro and dressing to salad: toss until coated and ingredients are combined. Serve immediately as a warm side or chill and serve as a cold salad or dip. (From: www.Hollygrainger.com)

Date: 5/26/17

