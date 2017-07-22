Group calls for bus shelters to endure heat

High temperatures make waiting for the bus challenging for riders.

East Knoxville community members are asking the city for more bus shelters as temperatures heat up this summer.

Saturday’s heat index neared 100 degrees. Riders say the wait for a bus can be unbearable in the heat.

Volunteers with the group ‘I AM the Voice of the Voiceless’ spent the day handing out water along bus routes on Magnolia and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues. The group aims to raise awareness for more bus shelters along one of Knoxville's busiest bus routes.

“It’s very important that these people are taken care of because it’s their number one mode of transportation,” Kira Wyatt, one of the group’s organizers, said.

While passing out water, volunteers also asked riders to sign a petition asking for more bus shelters.

“They need more of them,” Robert Leeder, a frequent bus rider said. “It keeps people out of the sun and keeps them from having strokes and stuff.”

‘I AM the Voice of the Voiceless’ brought their concerns to state leaders on Saturday as they met at the Beck Cultural Center.

“We do want to make sure that the people who are riding the bus are not only safe on the bus, but while waiting on the bus,” Wyatt said.

The group hopes to work with city officials and KAT representatives to get bus shelters up as soon as possible in these hot temperatures.

