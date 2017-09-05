Group gathers to watch bridge lighting for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

The City of Knoxville changed the Henley Bridge lights to teal Tuesday night for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A group of people gathered in downtown Knoxville Tuesday night to mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The city changed the Henley Bridge lights to teal in honor of the month.

The members of Belinda's League of Extraordinary Survivors, or the BELLES, met at Calhoun's on the River. They then walked over to watch the bridge light up.

Members of the group said they used the lighting to show their support for each other and other cancer patients and survivors.

"It represents all of us, and one of the favorite things I've heard is that we all fight together. No one fights alone with these cancers, so we're happy to be here and support one another," Ashlee Price, who's mother died of ovarian cancer, told us.

The BELLES are named after a former Knox County Schools teacher who died from cancer.

The Henley Bridge lights will remain teal through Sept. 7. You can find a schedule of the bridge lights on the City of Knoxville website.

