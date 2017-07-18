Growing concern over herbicide spraying

A chemical spray used by an East Tennessee electric company has people in several counties voicing concerns.

More than a dozen people shared their fears at the Harrogate City Council meeting Tuesday night regarding Powell Valley Electric Cooperative's (PVEC) use of a mixture of herbicides to control wooded plants.

The company uses the chemical underneath nearly 3,600 miles of power lines to maintain the right of way.

Lisa Strickland lives in Harrogate and said she noticed someone spraying last month near her house.

Strickland tries to eat and grow organic vegetables in her garden, and she said the strangers coming so close to her house gave her a scare.

"I expect the people who serve me that I have to pay every month to have a little bit of respect for me and my right to grow my own food and protect my child," Strickland said.

Beyond the concerns in Harrogate, attorney Dave Dunaway represents seven other people in the Sharp's Chapel area with complaints about the chemical spray effects.

"There's certain chemicals when by themselves are innate, but when combined, you can a bomb so this is what we're dealing with," Dunaway said.

The lawsuit alleges residents weren't properly warned about the hazardous risks of the chemicals.

Those in the lawsuits claim the spray caused personal injury, including skin rashes and other health issues. Plaintiffs are seeking damages up to $750,000 each.

Dunaway argues, "The scientific literature will tell you that when you take these chemicals and combine, there is a potential risk of harm."

Michael Studer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Regulatory Services said the EPA is currently working to test all of the chemicals together.

David Stanifer, general counsel for PVEC, said the company began using the current hack and spray method about three years ago. The company contracts out the spray services.

"If we don't maintain the lines, we don't have power, and we've got to maintain the growth under them to keep the trees and growth out of the lines," Stanifer said.

The company says all the herbicides are approved by the department of agriculture and are also used by several other companies like the railroad, TVA, and TDOT,

"The company we contract with is required to comply with the law as far as product and chemicals they're using, and if there's anything out there that's causing damage, we want to know about it," Stanifer said. "We'll properly deal with it."

Stanifer said the chemical spray is the most economical way for the company to maintain the right of way.

Residents in the Harrogate area were not notified about the chemical spray, and the electric company is not obligated to notify residents when they are spraying on private property underneath power lines.

However, Strickland said it would be nice if people who live in the area were given proper notice.

"I'd like some communication. I'd like more awareness. I'd like for these companies to be open. I'd like them to vet their contractors," Strickland said. "I'd like them to be responsible stewards of our communities and our country."

