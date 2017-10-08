GSMNP cautions visitors as Tropical Depression Nate moves toward East Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee was the top national park destination in America in 2016. With more than 11 million visits, it nearly doubled the second most visited park. (Photo: Kristina Plaas, © 2017 Kristina Plaas)

GATLINBURG - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say the storm is expected to create high winds and heavy rains throughout the park during the evening.

These conditions can cause trees to fall, flooding, and debris along banks and roadways. The park cautions visitors to limit their outdoor activities in the park during this hazardous weather time period. Visitors should anticipate an increased risk for high stream crossings and down trees throughout the park.

Officials have sent advisories and made contact with campers throughout the park to make sure they are aware.

You can stay up to date with any closures by following SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

