GSMNP closes dozens of campground and roads in preperation for Hurricane Irma

GATLINBURG - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close several roads in facilities in advance of Hurricane Irma traveling into East Tennessee.

The park announced Saturday afternoon that some closures will begin Saturday, with more closures following Sunday.

Saturday's road closures in Tennessee are planned to include Ramsey Cascade Road and the upper section of Tremont Road.

On Saturday, the park will close front country campgrounds at Balsam Mountain, Big Creek and Deep Creek, plus horse campgrounds at Big Creek and Round Bottom.

On Sunday the park will close the following roads:

- Abrams Creek Road

- Cades Cove Loop Road (closing at 6 p.m.)

- Cherokee Orchard Road

- Cosby Access Road

- Elkmont Road

- Forge Creek Road

- Greenbrier Road

- Laurel Creek Road

- Little River Road

- Rich Mountain Road

- Roaring Fork Nature Trail

- Tremont Road

- Wear Cove Gap Road

On Sunday the park will close picnic areas at Cades Cove, the Chimneys, Cosby, Greenbrier and Twin Creeks.

Campgrounds closing Sunday include Abrams Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont, Cataloochee, Cosby and Smokemont. Horse Camgrounds at Anthony Creek, Cataloochee and Tow-String will also close.

Other facilities closing include Appalachian Clubhouse and Spence Cabin, Cabin Mill Visitor Center, Cades Cove Stables, Smoky Mountain Stables, Smokemont Riding Stables, Sugarlands Riding Stables and the Tremont Institute.

You can check temporary road closures on the park's website HERE.

