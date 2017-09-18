GSMNP hosting star gazing event at Cades Cove

If you've ever wished to see the night sky as it's meant to be seen, head to the Smokies this weekend!

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is working with the Smoky Mountains Astronomical Society this weekend to bring its stargazing program back to Cades Cove.

The event will begin Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and will have experienced astronomers on site with numerous telescopes to provide people with an amazing view of the night sky unobstructed by artificial light.

If there are cloudy skies or rain in the forecast, the park said it will have to cancel the program. The good news is that there is plenty of sunshine predicted for the rest of the week into Sunday, so that hopefully won't be a problem. If things are looking iffy, people can call (865) 448-4104 on the day of the event to verify it it's still happening or not.

Park Ranger Mike Maslona said the event is a great opportunity for people to experience the night sky to see things with the naked eye that are otherwise drowned out by city lights.

"People will be amazed at the vast depths of this planetary world and all that they can see in the complete darkness," Maslona said. "This program mixes astronomy, legends, and the beauty of the stars to create a worthwhile exploration into the wonders of the heavens.”

People wanting to attend should show up Saturday at the orientation shelter at the entrance of the Cades Cove Loop Road. A park ranger will walk with the group one-third of a mile to a nearby field to the viewing location and no vehicles will be allowed to drive to the site.

People should also dress warm and bring a flashlight. Brining a lawn chair or blanket for sitting as well as binoculars would also be a good idea! Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

© 2017 WBIR.COM