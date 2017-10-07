GSMNP: One person dead after single motorcycle accident

Photo: file

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK - A New York man died in a single motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The man was traveling on Little River Road before hitting a tree.

Great Smoky Mountain Park identified the man as 74-year-old Jeffrey Breitkopf.

Park rangers and Gatlinburg Fire Department emergency responders transported the man to LeConte Medical Center, then flew him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

