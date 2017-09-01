GSMNP raising money for better radio system
The National Park Service report on the wildfires in Sevier County recommends a better radio system inside the Great Smoky Mountains for emergencies. The Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains is working to raise the $1.25 million needed to fund it, which
WBIR 5:29 PM. EDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Charges pending in wildfire fraud investigationSep. 1, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Gas prices jump 10 cents overnight in KnoxvilleAug 31, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
-
Truck hits wagon train, at least one man and one horse deadSep. 1, 2017, 4:56 p.m.