HAMBLEN COUNTY - Three male students were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after authorities found a gun at Morristown West High School, according to the school system.

The office of the director of schools said the high school went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. after there was a report of a gun at the school.

After authorities located the gun they detained three juveniles for questioning, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Police spokesperson Natalie Pugh said charges are expected once investigators determine what happened.

The school system said the lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m. The incident delayed school dismissal by about 30 minutes.

