Hail, storms move into East TN

Photo: Tim Pickens

Hail peppered parts of East Tennessee on Tuesday evening as a storm system moved in from the south and west.

Residents reported hail ranging from golf ball-sizes to quarter-sized in Roane County, West Knox County and North Knox County.

No serious damage was reported.

Area authorities also were called out on several reports of high water from the drenching storm.

A woman caught in high water was pulled from her vehicle off Cold Springs Road in Blount County by Blount County rescue workers.

As many as 3,900 addresses served by KUB lost power Tuesday night, according to KUB.

The Knoxville Fire Department reported that a tree fell across on Lyons View Pike near Cherokee Country Club, blocking the road. KFD asked drivers to stay away from the area while the tree was removed.

The system was supposed to pass through by 8 p.m., making way for a round of thunderstorms. Storms and rain, heavy at times, were expected until about midnight.

Photo: Steve Clark

Tuesday's high hit the low 80s.

On Wednesday, the weather will cool down, with highs in the mid 50s.

Stay tuned to 10News and wbir.com for ongoing weather updates.

© 2017 WBIR.COM