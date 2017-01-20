Halls students lay wreath at Arlington tomb

Photo: Submitted

Some East Tennessee high school students were in Washington, DC this week for the inauguration.

Among the activities a few took part in: a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, final resting place of veterans of many conflicts as well as American public figures.

Harrison Campbell of Halls High School were randomly selected from among those present to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Students Madison Criswell, Kyrah Gardner and Harrison Campbell were also at the ceremony.

