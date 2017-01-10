Icy Jefferson County roadways on Monday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Several school districts across East Tennessee will still be out Tuesday due to winter weather conditions affecting the roads.

Jefferson County Schools is one of the districts that opted to keep students out of class Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions.

The school system posted photos on their website showing various roads throughout the county that still had ice on them.

More: School closings and delays list

Charles Edmonds, director of schools, said safety is the top priority when determining whether to hold classes.

“I made the decision that it’s better that we call off school than take a chance because we have some roads that are not clear," he said.

Edmonds said he spent about two hours checking on roads throughout the county, and he still saw patches of ice on bridges and roads that could cause trouble for drivers.

He said he hopes that the snow and ice will be melted so students can go back to class on Wednesday.

(© 2017 WBIR)