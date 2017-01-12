Man fined nearly $10,000 after shooting a deer from his driveway

Authorities returned the hide and antlers to the property owner where the deer was killed. (Photo: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

NEW MARKET - A Jefferson County man's decision to illegally kill a big buck meant a hefty fine under recently changed legislation.

Clarence Robertson, 63, of New Market was ordered this week to pay nearly $10,000 for the trophy buck he illegally shot from his driveway.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Robertson shot the 11-point buck from his driveway and across Piedmont Road in a hayfield where he did not have permission on Nov. 24. He then drove his truck into the field to retrieve the deer.

On Tuesday, Robertson pleaded guilty to shooting a deer across a public road and on property where he didn't have permission.

The judge imposed a $50 fine, $269 in court costs, and a restitution of $9,250 for the trophy buck.

Recently amended legislation allows for a judge to impose enhanced restitution fees for illegally killed or possessed trophy deer. For white-tailed deer with at least eight, but not more than 10 antler points, the fine is $1,000 per animal, plus $500 for each antler point. For a white-tailed deer with 11 or more antler points, the fine is $1,000 per animal plus $750 for each antler point.

TWRA wildlife biologist Sterling Daniels measured the antlers, giving it a gross score of 143 6/8 inches.

“It is probably the biggest buck I’ve ever seen in Jefferson County,” said Jefferson County wildlife officer Wayne Rich.

While the total score of the antlers didn't matter, the number of antler points did, the TWRA release said.

Robertson’s hunting privileges are suspended until he pays the fines and restitution.

Authorities returned the firearm to the owner.

The Jefferson County High School FFA Hunters for the Hungry Club paid for the deer to be processed and donated the meat to charity. Authorities returned the hide and antlers to the property owner where the deer was killed.

