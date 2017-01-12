Morristown police trying to find missing teenage girl

Tiffany Campbell, 17, was last seen Thursday morning when her mother dropped her off at school. (Photo: Morristown Police Department)

MORRISTOWN - The Morristown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl.

Tiffany Campbell, 17, was last seen Thursday morning when her mother dropped her off at school.

Faculty and staff at the school recorded Campbell as absent from school on Thursday.

Morristown police believe Campbell may be in the company of a man driving a blue Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (423)585-2701.

