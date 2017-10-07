Hamilton County votes to leave Confederate monument in place at courthouse

Courtesy of WRCB-TV in Chattanooga (Photo: WBIR)

HAMILTON COUNTY - (Courtesy of WRCB-TV)-- The statue of a confederate general in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse is not moving.

Hamilton County commissioners voted Wednesday morning to leave the statue of Confederate Army Lt. General Alexander Peter Stewart on the courthouse lawn.

"The symbolism of the statue is not one, in our view, of bringing people together," said Yusuf Hakeem, a board member for the local NAACP.

Some people said walking past the statue into the courthouse is a reminder of a dark time in history.

"It has a subliminal suggestion as to some people being superior and some people being inferior," said Hakeem.

Others argued it stands as an important piece of history.

"We should be proud of our history as a unifying group that's moving forward doing good things," said Chris Dooly speaking at the meeting.

"Even though he was an anti-secessionist, his loyalty was to his state, the state of Tennessee," said Commissioner Fields.

Last week, Commissioner Greg Beck proposed a resolution to relocate the statue. He said the courthouse lawn is not a place to memorialize anyone. Wednesday, a handful of people spoke out at the meeting to support the resolution.

"I think it's a giant middle finger to everybody who believes in equality," said Chuck Hamilton, who supported the resolution at the commission meeting.

Commissioner Beck was clearly disappointed when the first vote was in favor of leaving the statue in place, letting out a loud, "Wow."

Only two commissioners voted to move the statue, commissioners Beck and Mackey. (Commissioner Sabrena Smedley was absent due to medical reasons.) Some people said the vote was disappointing, but not surprising.

"The reality is this was only the first step," said Hakeem.

Local NAACP members said they are not done in their fight to remove this statue. They told Channel 3 they are looking to see if there are any legal actions they can take.

