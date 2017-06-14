Happy birthday, Pat Summitt! Today Tennessee celebrates Pat's legacy

A very happy birthday to coach Pat Summitt!

The legendary Lady Vols coach is missed dearly and would have celebrated her 65th birthday today.

It's been almost one year since the Tennessee legend passed. Pat died from complications due to early-onset dementia on June 28, 2016 after being diagnosed in 2008.

She is the winningest coach in NCAA history-- both men's and women's, with 1,098 wins in a coaching career that spanned four decades. Pat's teams won 32 SEC titles and 8 national championships, and she is credited with changing the game for women's basketball.

Named UT's head coach emeritus, Pat's impact can be seen across the Knoxville campus, from the floor of Thompson-Boling arena called the Summitt to the street named after her to a statue in a plaza also bearing her name.

Pat's impact can also be seen in the Pat Summitt Foundation, which serves to find a cure for Alzheimer's. The organization recently held its Alzheimer's Gold Classic in Nashville, raising more than $100,000 for the foundation.

