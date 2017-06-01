Happy Birthday Tennessee! The Volunteer State turns 221

(Photo: Wendy Newland)

It's Tennessee's birthday!

Our great state is 221 years young, and is looking good. On June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state.

Tennessee shares a statehood day with its neighbor to the north, Kentucky. Kentucky became the 15th state on June 1, 1792.

From the banks of the Mississippi River in West Tennessee to the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee, the Volunteer State has a lot to offer.

In honor of the day, here's some Tennessee trivia:

State Slogan: "Tennessee - America at Its Best!" The slogan was adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1965.

State Motto: "Agriculture and Commerce." The motto is taken from the wording used on the state seal, and was adopted by the General Assembly in 1987.

State Songs: There are 10!

My Homeland, Tennessee

Rocky Top

A Bicentennial Rap: 1796-1996

When It's Iris Time in Tennessee

Tennessee (1992)

Smoky Mountain Rain

My Tennessee

The Pride of Tennessee

Tennessee (2012)

Tennessee Waltz

State Symbols: There are several. In addition to a state gem (Tennessee River Pearls), we even have a state beverage (milk) and a state fruit (tomato). You can see all the state's symbols in the photo gallery below:





You can find more Tennessee history and facts in the state Blue Book.

