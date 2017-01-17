Harrah's Casino plans convention center, hotel expansion

Harrah's Casino is planning a convention center and hotel expansion

CHEROKEE, N.C. - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C. has secured funding for its latest expansion project.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council approved funding for the construction of a convention center and fourth hotel tower. According to a release, the project will include 100,000 square feet of meeting space, 600 to 800 hotel rooms and a new parking deck.

“The addition of hotel rooms will also allow us to accommodate destination and leisure travelers as well, increasing tourism dollars to the Qualla Boundary and Western North Carolina, said Regional Senior VP and General Manager Brooks Robinson. “This project will employ numerous construction workers and ultimately allow us to continue to grow our employee base at Harrah's Cherokee."

The casino is currently building a bowling and entertainment complex. It is set to open in late 2017. They have not set a completion date for the latest project.

(© 2017 WBIR)