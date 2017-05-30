Harriman residents still facing power outages after weekend storms

Sherry Shillings lives in the Lee Village neighborhood of Harriman. Her power has been out since Saturday night. (Photo: WBIR)

About 1000 people in Harriman are still without power Tuesday, now three days after weekend severe weather.

Among them, Sherry Shillings. She hasn’t had any electricity since Saturday night at her home in the Lee Village neighborhood.

“It’s a little rough but you learn to adjust,” she told 10News. “The worst thing is not being able to shower.”

“My whole freezer and fridge, everything in there is gone,” she added. “But that’s ok. You just count your blessings.”

She lost several large trees behind her home, but only one clipped the structure.

“We’re good,” she said.

The Harriman Utilities Board (HUB) said at the worst of the storm, 10,000 people were without power. As of noon Tuesday, that number was approximately 1000.

“They’re still without power and we're working diligently to get that up and running,” said Rebecca Schwepfinger, City of Harriman spokesperson.

Schwepfinger added that HUB had contracted to bring in additional line trucks from out of town. She noted many customers went without water for some period, because power losses knocked out pump stations. All water was restored Tuesday, but HUB asked customers to limit usage to reduce strain on the system.

Even without power or water, Shillings counting herself lucky. Many of her neighbors suffered severe damage to homes from falling trees, while others had driveways blocked by downed lines.

Downed trees rest on power lines in Harriman. (Photo: WBIR)

Some damaged trees remain unstable in the area. 10News reporter Michael Crowe witnessed one cracking and falling into the road.

WATCH: Trees falling in Harriman

“We’ve got an awful mess up through here,” said Shillings. “It’s going to take them a while.”

She also voiced appreciation for the line crews working long hours.

Big Emory Baptist hosted a free lunch for utility workers and first responders working on recovery operations.

Organizer Elvis Turpin, of Kingston, said he was struck with the idea while at a Memorial Day cookout.

“My wife and I were talking and she’s like, ‘We’re sitting here eating and these guys are out working, sacrificing for their family time away from their families.’”

He estimates they fed 45-60 people over the afternoon.

But back with Sherry, while waiting for line crews to make it in, neighbors joined forces to help clean up. Neighbors swarmed to Cletus Coley’s yard to cut up and remove downed trees.

“Yes, I’ve got good neighbors,” he said.

The Coley family was running their refrigerator on a generator – they also had no power since Saturday.

Sherry had some help in cleanup as well – a local church came to remove her trees.





Neighbors help remove trees in Harriman. (Photo: WBIR)

“I was just blessed the somebody came, because I’m a widow and don’t have any help,” she said.

But now – it’s time to continue cleanup, and wait for the power to kick back on.

“Just got to be patient,” Shillings said.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Harriman High School gym for those still without power or water. It will remain open as long as needed

© 2017 WBIR.COM