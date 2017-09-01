Harvey commentary: America joins together

Sept. 1, 2017: With the devastation in Houston, we've also seen an outpouring of love. In this commentary, WBIR 10 news anchor Russell Biven tells us, that despite our differences, this is the real picture of who we are as a nation.

WBIR 6:42 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories