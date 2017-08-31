Harvey drives Tennessee gas prices up

Since last week, average gas prices have climbed 12 cents across the state, from $2.13 for a gallon of regular to $2.25. In Knoxville, prices have gone from $2.08 a week ago to $2.21 on Thursday, an increase of 13 cents.

WBIR 5:46 PM. EDT August 31, 2017

