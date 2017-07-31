Haslam announces $75M improvements to Alcoa Hwy.
One project will improve the 2.5 mile section of Alcoa Highway from north of Topside Road to north of Maloney Road in Knox Co. The second will improve a half mile section of Alcoa Highway from SR 35 (Hall Road) to the proposed interchange at Tyson Boulev
WBIR 5:38 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
U.S. Rep. Jimmy Duncan not running for re-electionJul 31, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
-
Sheriff ID's 3-year-old Alabama girl who drowned in…Jul 29, 2017, 8:53 p.m.
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 2:45 p.m.