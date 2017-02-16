Haslam names new Economic and Community Development Commissioner

The state flag flies in Nashville. (Photo: Dean Dixon)

Gov. Bill Haslam on Thursday appointed Bob Rolfe as the new commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Rolfe, 56, comes to the state post from Franklin-based Medical Reimbursements of America, where he was chairman and CEO.

“As a lifelong Tennessean, it is an honor to have the opportunity to serve our governor and the citizens of our great state,” Rolfe said in a press release. “After spending many years working in the business community, I look forward to applying my energy and efforts toward recruiting additional capital investment and jobs across the state of Tennessee.”

Rolfe replaces Knoxvillian Randy Boyd, who announced in January that he was returning to the private sector after two years as ECD commissioner. Boyd has also said he is "considering" a run for governor in 2018.

Rolfe is a Nashville native, and received his executive MBA from Vanderbilt and his bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama.

“Bob Rolfe has spent his career growing companies and creating jobs, and he will bring incredible experience and energy to our work of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs and ensuring that success is felt throughout the state,” Haslam said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Bringing someone of Bob’s caliber to this position says a lot about the momentum we have right now in Tennessee, and I know that will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Rolfe begins March 1.

